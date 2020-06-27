INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Price Down 8.8%

INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $17.89, 160 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITJTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of INTRUM AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get INTRUM AB/ADR alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

About INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for INTRUM AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTRUM AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.