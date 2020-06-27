Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,652.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period.

BSJM stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

