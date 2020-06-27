Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Get Invesco Cleantech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $47.44 on Friday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.