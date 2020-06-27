Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Stock Position Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

NYSEARCA:PZD opened at $47.44 on Friday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Invesco Cleantech ETF Profile

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

