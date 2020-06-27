Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMM) fell 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.09, 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $182,000.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.