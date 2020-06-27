Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, 93 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

