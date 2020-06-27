Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,703 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,161% compared to the average volume of 611 call options.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,856 shares of company stock worth $17,169,675 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $55.08 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

