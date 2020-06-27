Investors Buy Large Volume of Royal Gold Call Options (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,486 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 1,202 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Shares of RGLD opened at $117.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

