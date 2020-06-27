Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.1% annually over the last three years. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a payout ratio of -137.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

NYSE IRET opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The company has a market capitalization of $836.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.