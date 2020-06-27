InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102,579 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.70% of InVitae worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in InVitae by 46.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in InVitae by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of InVitae in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $343,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $34,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,580 shares of company stock worth $1,547,142. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

