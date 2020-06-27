iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,296 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

