iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.73 and last traded at $101.58, 82,621 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $101.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

