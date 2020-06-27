iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

