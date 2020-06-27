iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 671.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.