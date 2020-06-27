iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, 43,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. grace capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 277.1% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period.

