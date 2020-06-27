iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.57

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.57 and last traded at $138.65, with a volume of 3329900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

