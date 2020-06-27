iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,934 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000.

IWY opened at $106.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.32. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $108.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

