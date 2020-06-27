Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Itamar Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITMR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $23.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

