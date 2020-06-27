Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54.

About Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

