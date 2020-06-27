Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

