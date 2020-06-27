Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IPAR. Raymond James downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

IPAR stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $16,715,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $7,203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,295.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 90,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 668,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

