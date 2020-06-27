Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) Insider Buys £1,000 in Stock

Jersey Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JOG) insider Jason Andrew Benitz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000 ($1,272.75).

Jersey Oil and Gas stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.31) on Friday. Jersey Oil and Gas PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.05 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 328 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of $22.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a current ratio of 16.86.

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (9.46) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (5.30) (($0.07)) by GBX (4.16) (($0.05)).

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 18% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

