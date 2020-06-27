John Wood Group’s (WG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($4.96) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 467 ($5.94) to GBX 282 ($3.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 365.17 ($4.65).

LON WG opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.52) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 560.80 ($7.14). The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88.

In other news, insider Robin Watson sold 1,982 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.04), for a total value of £3,171.20 ($4,036.15). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.24 ($5,277.13).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

