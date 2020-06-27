Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $138.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.