Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $4,635,311,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after buying an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,112,000 after buying an additional 2,211,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,227,000 after buying an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 38,802,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,903,000 after buying an additional 2,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

