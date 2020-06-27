Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 113.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

