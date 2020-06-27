Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 470 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,284,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $189.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $444,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.