Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $148,000. RDL Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91.

