Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 21,501 Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $625.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush dropped their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

