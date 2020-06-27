Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

MCK opened at $151.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

