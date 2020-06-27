Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,221,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,535,000 after purchasing an additional 358,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,349,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,704,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4,081.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 243,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 237,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,157,000.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.