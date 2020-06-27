Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 82.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 140,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 91,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

