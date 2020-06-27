Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

