Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $15.95 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.59.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

