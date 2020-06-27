Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in CDW by 144.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $91,418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CDW by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,195,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.