Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 589,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Leidos by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 437,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

