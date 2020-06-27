Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,498 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after buying an additional 181,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $176.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.06 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.45.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

