Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $328,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.76. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

