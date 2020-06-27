Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $380,000 Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $52.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.