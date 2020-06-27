Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.59.

C opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.