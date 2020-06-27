Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $393,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 630,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,176,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.24.

Shares of GS stock opened at $189.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $204.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

