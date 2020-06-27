Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. New Street Research raised China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:CHL opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

