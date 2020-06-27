Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $426,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,895,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $173.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. MKM Partners cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

