Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.78 and a 200-day moving average of $190.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

