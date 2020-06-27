Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.47 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

