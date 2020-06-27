Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $539,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

In other news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $124.79 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

