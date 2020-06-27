Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.86 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $6,672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,000. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

