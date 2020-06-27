Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Shares of MPC opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

