Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,813,000 after acquiring an additional 428,955 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

