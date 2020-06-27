Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $380,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Separately, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.